Fredericksburg fans got a brief but encouraging glimpse of three of the players whom the Washington Nationals hope will become the nucleus of their rebuilding effort.

The Nationals promoted outfielders Dylan Crews and Andrew Pinckney and third baseman Yohandy Morales after Sunday’s 7-0 victory over visiting Augusta, according to numerous reports. Crews, the No. 2 overall pick in last month’s draft, jumped to Double-A Harrisburg, while Pinckney and Morales moved up to High-A Wilmington (Del.).

All three enjoyed short but productive stays in Fredericksburg.

Crews batted .355 with five home runs and 24 RBIs in 14 games. Pinckney, Washington’s fourth-round choice, hit .329 with three homers and 16 RBIs, and second-round pick Morales hit .390 with 17 RBIs.

On Monday, Morales became the third straight FredNat to be named Carolina League player of the week, following Pinckney and Crews. He went 12 for 26 (.462) with four doubles, a triple, and nine RBIs as the FredNats took five of six games from Augusta.