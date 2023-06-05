BATTING
Name ; Avg. ; AB ; R ; H ; HR ; RBI ; SB ; OPS
Murphy Stehly ; .386 ; 70 ; 11 ; 27 ; 0 ; 14 ; 7 ; .962
Paul Witt ; .318 ; 85 ; 20 ; 27 ; 4 ; 14 ; 1 ; .951
Brady House; .312 ; 125 ; 22 ; 39 ; 6 ; 22 ; 4 ; .925
Cortland Lawson ; .289 ; 83 ; 17 ; 24 ; 0 ; 12 ; 6 ; .867
Daylen Lile ; .275 ; 149 ; 29 ; 41 ; 3 ; 27 ; 14 ; .799
Wilmer Perez ; .270 ; 37 ; 5 ; 10 ; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; .640
Zion Pettigrew ; .270 ; 37 ; 9 ; 10 ; 0 ; 4 ; 3 ; .700
Sammy Infante ; .259 ; 135 ; 20 ; 35 ; 2 ; 22 ; 18 ; .729
Elijah Green ; .244 ; 160 ; 23 ; 39 ; 3 ; 24 ; 19 ; .734
Geraldi Diaz ; .222 ; 9 ; 2 ; 2 ; 0 ; 1 ; 0 ; .973
Johnathon Thomas ; .222 ; 99 ; 15 ; 22 ; 1 ; 10 ; 19 ; .616
Roismar Quintana ; .220 ; 100 ; 7 ; 22 ; 1 ; 13 ; 0 ; .612
Brandon Boissiere ; .218 ; 101 ; 14 ; 22 ; 4 ; 18 ; 2 ; .724
Armando Cruz ; .201 ; 139; 23 ; 28 ; 0 ; 10 ; 5 ; .542
Brenner Cox ; .139 ; 115; 14 ; 16 ; 1 ; 10 ; 13 ; .418
PITCHING
Name ; W-L ; ERA ; SV ; IP ; H ; BB ; SO
Franklin Marquez ; 3-0 ; 0.00 ; 0; 12.0 ; 10 ; 6 ; 10
Matt Merrill ; 0-0 ; 0.00 ; 0; 2.0 ; 3 ; 1 ; 3
Sean Doolittle ; 0-1 ; 3.38 ; 0; 2.2 ; 2 ; 0 ; 4
Jarlin Susana ; 0-3 ; 3.58 ; 0; 27.2 ; 17 ; 21 ; 32
Kevin Rodriguez ; 0-0 ; 3.63 ; 1; 22.1 ; 19 ; 9 ; 28
Marquis Grissom Jr. ; 1-0 ; 3.86 ; 0; 7.0 ; 6 ; 3 ; 7
Pedro Gonzalez ; 2-0 ; 3.96 ; 1; 25.0 ; 22 ; 8 ; 19
Luke Young ; 0-1 ; 4.70 ; 1; 30.2 ; 28 ; 13 ; 33
Juan Abreu ; 1-0 ; 5.17 ; 0; 15.2 ; 11 ; 18 ; 21
Brad Lord ; 0-0 ; 5.28 ; 1 ; 30.2 ; 36 ; 12 ; 21
Riley Cornelio ; 1-2 ; 5.34 ; 0; 28.2 ; 24 ; 19 ; 32
Bryan Caceres ; 2-0 ; 6.09 ; 0; 34.0 ; 35 ; 20 ; 28
Bryan Sanchez ; 1-2 ; 7.28 ; 0; 29.2 ; 33 ; 25 ; 32
Miguel Gomez ; 4-3 ; 8.05 ; 0; 19.0 ; 26 ; 9 ; 16
Jose Atencio ; 2-4 ; 8.14 ; 0; 24.1 ; 36 ; 13 ; 27
Mason Denaburg ; 3-2 ; 8.76 ; 0; 12.1 ; 8 ; 21 ; 9