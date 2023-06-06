FredNats 5, Riverdogs 4: Roismar Quintana's tiebreaking seventh-inning RBI double lifted Fredericksburg over visiting Charleston for its 11th win in its last 12 games.

Cortland Lawson, who had three hits on the night, scored the game-winning run. Franklin Marquez (4-0) blew a save opportunity but earned the win, with Marquis Grissom Jr. working a scoreless ninth for the save.

Paul Witt homered for the FredNats, who continue their series against the Riverdogs through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.