FredNats still winless after 7-3 loss to Delmarva Shorebirds
FredNats logo

The Fredericksburg Nationals squandered an eight-strikeout outing from starting pitcher Mitchell Parker, falling 7-3 to the Delmarva Shorebirds on Thursday night at FredNats Ballpark.

Designated hitter Junior Martina delivered two hits and a pair of RBIs for Fredericksburg, which remains winless on the season.

Parker struck out the side in the top of the first and was handed an early 2-1 lead when Martina singled home Landon Dieterich in the bottom of the third.

Parker got two outs in the fourth before being lifted for reliever Lucas Knowles, who promptly allowed a double and a single as Delmarva retook the lead at 4-2.

In all, FredNats pitchers combined to strike out an eye-popping 19 Shorebirds.

Offensively, Fredericksburg left eight runners on base and went just 2 for 10 with runners in scoring position. The FredNats entered Wednesday’s game batting just .160 as a team.

Rodney Theophile (0-0, 0.00 ERA) will take the mound for Fredericksburg on Friday night, as the FredNats (0-9) once again go for their first-ever win, hosting Delmarva. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m.

