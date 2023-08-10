The Washington Nationals put Jarlin Susana, one of the prizes of last summer’s Juan Soto trade, on the developmental list Thursday and sent him to their facility in Florida. He’s 1-6 with a 5.14 ERA and has been hit hard in his last three starts.

Left-hander Liam Sullivan and righty Merrick Baldo joined the FredNats.

WEDNESDAY’S GAMEFredNats 6, Hillcats 5: Marcus Brown drove in three runs Wednesday night to lead the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals to their ninth win in 10 games.

Brown delivered a two-run single in a four-run second inning as the FredNats took the lead for good. He was also hit by a pitch with the bases loaded in the fifth.

Roismar Quintana walked three times and scored twice for Fredericksburg. Bubba Hall (2-1) earned the win with two scoreless innings of relief and Marquis Grissom Jr. notched his eighth save.

Angel Genao and Jose Devers homered for the Hillcats. The series continues through Sunday in Lynchburg.