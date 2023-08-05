FredNats 8-7, Salem 2-3: Armando Cruz had a big night as Fredericksburg swept a Carolina League doubleheader Friday evening.

Cruz and Elijah Nunez each had two RBIs in the opener, when Fredericksburg jumped to an 8–0 lead and cruised. Luke Young (3–4) struck out eight in five innings to earn the victory.

In the nightcap, Cruz went 3 for 3 and scored twice. Yohandy Morales broke open a close game with a three-run triple in the bottom of the sixth inning and also doubled earlier in the game. Kevin Rodriguez earned the win in relief, with Marquis Grissom Jr. earning his seventh save.

Johnfrank Salazar went 3 for 4 with a homer for Salem.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.