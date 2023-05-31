Gift this article Share this article paywall-free.

Tuesday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

FredNats 2, Shorebirds 1: Zion Pettigrew’s walkoff RBI single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Fredericksburg over Delmarva and a doubleheader sweep.

Earlier, Paul Witt’s two-run home run in the eighth inning broke a tie and boosted the FredNats to a 7–5 win in the completion of a game suspended by weather on April 22. Sean Doolittle pitched a scoreless inning on a rehab assignment from Washington.

Brandon Boissiere hit a solo homer in Game 2 for the FredNats, who took a six-game winning streak into Wednesday’s game against the Shorebirds.