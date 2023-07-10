LYNCHBURG AT DELMARVA
Friday: 7:05 p.m.
Saturday: 6:05 p.m.
Sunday: 1:35 p.m.
OTHER CAROLINA LEAGUE SERIES
Delmarva at Salem
Carolina at Myrtle Beach
Charleston at Down East
Kannapolis at Columbia
Augusta at Fayetteville
