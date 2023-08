Wednesday's game

FredNats 5, GreenJackets 1: Luke Young struck out eight in six innings and Yohandy Morales doubled home two runs in Fredericksburg's four-run sixth inning.

Young (4-4) allowed just one hit -- Jace Grady's solo home run in the second inning. Three relievers worked an inning apiece to complete the two-hitter.

Morales went 3 for 4 as the FredNats pounded out 13 hits in winning for the second straight night. The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.