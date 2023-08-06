FredNats 8, Salem 5: Maxwell Romero Jr.’s walkoff three-run home run capped a powerful day for the Fredericksburg Nationals, who went deep four times in an 8-5 Carolina League victory over visiting Salem on Sunday.

Recent draft picks Dylan Crews, Andrew Pinckney and Gavin Dugas each hit his first professional homer earlier in the game for the FredNats, who won five of six games in the series.

Still, the visiting Red Sox were even until Romero homered with one out in the ninth against Jonathan Brand. Yohando Morales opened the bottom of the ninth with a double and Pinckney reached on an error before Romero’s blast.

Marquis Grissom Jr. earned the win in relief for the FredNats, who take Monday off before opening a series at Lynchburg on Tuesday.

SATURDAY’S GAME

Salem 11, FredNats 7 (10 innings): Armando Cruz’s grand slam capped Fredericksburg’s seven-run ninth-inning rally, but visiting Salem got a grand slam from Gilberto Jiminez in the top of the 10th.