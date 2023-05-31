Brenner Cox and Daylen Lile each had two RBIs in an eight-run fifth inning Wednesday night as the Fredericksburg Nationals topped visiting Delmarva 9-2 for their seventh straight win.
Paul Witt homered for the second straight night and scored twice as the FredNats sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth to take a 9-2 lead. Miguel Gomez earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Riley Cornelio, who struck out seven Shorebirds in four innings.
The teams continue their series through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.