Brenner Cox and Daylen Lile each had two RBIs in an eight-run fifth inning Wednesday night as the Fredericksburg Nationals topped visiting Delmarva 9-2 for their seventh straight win.

Paul Witt homered for the second straight night and scored twice as the FredNats sent 11 men to the plate in the fifth to take a 9-2 lead. Miguel Gomez earned the win with two scoreless innings in relief of starter Riley Cornelio, who struck out seven Shorebirds in four innings.