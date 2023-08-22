FredNats 6, Salem 2: Visiting Fredericksburg used small ball and a team pitching effort to win in Salem.
J.C. Romero and John McHenry each drew three of the FredNats' 13 walks. Fredericksburg posted just seven hits, all singles, but stole five bases, including a fourth-inning double steal that featured Elijah Nunez's steal of home.
Meanwhile, starter Luke Young struck out seven in four innings, and Pedro Gonzalez (7-2) worked two relief innings to earn the win.
The series continues through Sunday.