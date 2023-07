FredNats 12, Pelicans 2: One night after collecting just three hits, the FredNats snapped a four-game losing streak as Max Romero Jr. and Armando Cruz each drove in three runs.

Romero delivered a two-run double in the third inning and Cruz cleared the bases with his eighth-inning double. Romero, Cortland Lawson and Sammy Infante each scored twice for the FredNats, and Luke Young pitched five innings for the victory.