FredNats’ Perez moves up

to HarrisburgFredericksburg Nationals catcher Wilmer Perez jumped two classifications on Tuesday after being promoted to Double-A Harrisburg.

Perez hit .241 with eight RBIs in 34 games for the FredNats. He now has spent time with all four of the Washington Nationals’ farm teams (Fredericksburg, High-A Wilmington, Harrisburg and Triple-A Rochester) this season.

Catcher Geraldi Diaz returned to Fredericksburg after two months at High-A Wilmington, where he hit .081 in 28 games. He had a .219 average in 12 games with the FredNats before being promoted on June 21.