Hillcats' bats prove too much for FredNats in loss

For the second straight night, the Fredericksburg Nationals managed only three hits and three runs in a loss to the Lynchburg Hillcats. On Thursday, a pair of Lynchburg solo homers proved to be the difference in a 5-3 final.

Alexfri Planez homered for the second night in a row, and Cody Farhat finished a double shy of the cycle as the Hillcats won their second in a row over the FredNats.

Fredericksburg got a short start from Lucas Knowles, who pitched a scoreless first but was replaced by Matt Merrill in the second. Cole Daily walked and scored on an error in the first to put the FredNats up 1-0.

Merrill struck out four batters in his Nationals debut, but allowed the Planez homer to tie the score 1-1 in the second and a go-ahead RBI groundout to Angel Martinez in the third. Farhat’s homer off Tomás Alastre in the fourth extended the Lynchburg lead to 3-1.

Juan Zapata allowed only a bunt single over 4.0 innings in his start for the Hillcats, and Zach Hart picked up right where he left off.

The FredNats rallied in the eighth against Hart, loading the bases with two walks and a hit batsman before Jake Randa delivered a two-out, two-run single to bring the score to 5-3.