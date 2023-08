Hillcats 12, FredNats 6: Lynchburg raced to a 12-0 lead after three innings and cooled off the visiting Fredericksburg Nationals 12-6 on Thursday night.

Angel Zarate and Juan Benjamin each had three RBIs for Lynchburg, which scored nine times off Fredericksburg reliever Mason Denaburg in the third inning.

Dylan Crews had a three-run double in the fifth inning, when the FredNats scored all six of their runs. They had won nine of their previous 10 games.

The series continue through Sunday.