THURSDAY'S GAME

Lynchburg 6, FredNats 4: Wuilfredo Antunez and C.J. Kayfus homered as the Hillcats put a dent in Fredericksburg's playoff hopes.

Lynchburg grabbed a 6-2 lead and held off Fredericksburg's late rally. The FredNats fell three games behind first-place Carolina in the Carolina League's North Division second-half standings with nine games to play.

Elijah Green went 2 for 4 and scored twice for Fredericksburg, which continues its final home series of the season through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.