One of the scouts who frequented Zyhir Hope’s games at Colonial Forge this spring is employed by the Chicago Cubs, and apparently, he liked what he saw.

Still available following the first two days of the Major League Baseball Draft, Hope was finally selected in the 11th round (326th overall) by the Cubs on Tuesday afternoon. On Tuesday evening, he said he plans to sign with them rather than playing at the University of North Carolina.

Hope said he was at home when he received a call from his representatives at Octagon Baseball informing him he’d been drafted.

“I told my mom, she was so amazed and happy,” Hope told The Free Lance-Star. “From there, it felt like a dream. I don’t know how to react. It’s all God’s plan.”

Hope noted that he established a good rapport with Billy Swoope, the Cubs’ area scout who attended at least three of his high school games, twice bringing along a different national cross checker.

Hope also came away impressed after meetings with Cubs’ front office personnel at the MLB Draft Combine in Phoenix last month.

“I had high hopes and no worries, man,” Hope said. “I knew that the right team would pick me, just going with the flow and trusting the process.”

That process involved a decision that will affect the trajectory of his young life. For players selected after the 10th round, MLB teams can offer a signing bonus up to $125,000 without the sum counting toward their draft pool total.

Hope, The Free Lance-Star’s baseball player of the year, had signed with the University of North Carolina but after deliberating with friends, family and coaches on Tuesday afternoon, ultimately decided to go pro.

"I'm so grateful for this opportunity," Hope said. "God has a plan, and I'm grateful to continue my career in the sport of baseball playing for the Cubs."