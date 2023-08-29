Two more local players fell victim to NFL cuts on Tuesday, making it likely that only two Fredericksburg-area residents may be on active rosters on opening day.

Chancellor High School graduate E.J. Jenkins was waived by the New York Jets, and Louisa grad Brandon Smith met a similar fate from the Carolina Panthers, just a year after being drafted in the fourth round.

Those transactions came on the heels of the Panthers releasing Colonial Forge graduate Gary Jennings Jr. and the Baltimore Ravens waiving Massaponax grad DeAndre Houston-Carson.

The Dallas Cowboys kept Stafford grad Josh Ball, but are expected to place him on the reserve-injured list after he suffered a hip injury in their preseason finale that is expected to sideline him for two months. By keeping him on their initial 53-man roster, the Cowboys kept open the possibility of Ball returning this season.

The only two healthy local players remaining on active rosters at press time were Washington kicker Joey Slye (North Stafford) and Carolina defensive lineman Yetur Gross-Matos (Chancellor).

Players who were released this week could return to their original team’s 16-man practice squad, which will be announced later, or sign with another team.

Jenkins signed with the Jets as an undrafted free agent after playing receiver at St. Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Georgia Tech. He caught a 5-yard touchdown pass in New York’s exhibition opener but did not register another preseason reception.

Smith started one game for the Panthers as a rookie and played in 12 games, making eight tackles. He had been drafted by former coach Matt Ruhle, who left for Nebraska after the season. Frank Reich is the Panthers’ new coach.