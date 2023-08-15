Massaponax High School graduate DeAndre Houston-Carson signed a free-agent contract with the Baltimore Ravens this week after seven seasons with the Chicago Bears.

Houston-Carson (6-foot-1, 203 pounds) started six games at safety for the Bears last season, making 45 tackles and one interception and forcing a fumble. He also spent some time as a slot cornerback.

He earned his reputation — and his spot in the league — though, as a special-teams standout. He played a combined 1,800 special-teams snaps in seven years with the Bears, seeing action on 82 percent of the team’s kicking plays in both 2019 and 2020.

The Bears drafted Houston-Carson out of William & Mary in the sixth round in 2016, but did not renew his contract after the 2022 season. Houston-Carson worked out for the Philadelphia Eagles last month but was not signed.

The Ravens have been plagued with injuries to their secondary, with cornerback Pepe Williams undergoing two ankle surgeries. Cornerbacks Rock Ya-Sin (knee), Jalyn Armour-Davis, and Arthur Maulet (hamstring) are also sidelined.

The Ravens have been working out jointly with the Washington Commanders this week, and the teams will play a preseason game Monday night at FedEx Field.