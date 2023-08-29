Maxwell Romero Jr.'s second home run of the night lifted the Fredericksburg Nationals to a 4-3 walkoff win over visiting Lynchburg Tuesday night and sustained their playoff hopes.

Romero connected off Allan Hernandez to lead off the bottom of the ninth. He also hit a solo homer in the fourth inning off Lynchburg starter Alonzo Richardson.

Marquis Grissom Jr. (4-2) pitched two scoreless relief innings, striking out four, as the FredNat began their final home series of the season with a win. They pulled within 2.5 games of Carolina League North Division second-half leader Carolina with 11 games to play.