Mendez extends hitting streak to 18 games, but FredNats fall on road

Though Ricardo Méndez extended his hitting streak to a league-high 18 games, the Fredericksburg Nationals dropped their second game in a row to the Salem Red Sox by a score of 4-2 on Wednesday night.

Méndez went 2-for-4 with a pair of singles, surpassing Carolina’s Joe Gray Jr. for the longest hitting streak in the Low-A East this season.

Junior Martina’s RBI single off Red Sox starter Shane Drohan gave the FredNats a 1-0 lead in the third, but it would be their only lead of the night. Salem took a 2-1 lead in the fourth on a two-out, two-run double from Nicholas Northcut against Carlos Romero (L, 1-3).

The Red Sox extended their lead to 3-1 in the fifth on a leadoff double from Antoni Flores and an RBI single from Nick Yorke. Northcut singled off Leif Strom to lead off the sixth, and scored on a wild pitch to extend the lead to 4-1.

Yasel Santana (W, 1-0) and Jacinto Arredondo each contributed 2.0 scoreless innings of relief for the Red Sox, but Devon Roedahl wobbled in the ninth before locking down the save. Kevin Strohschein hit his team-leading sixth homer to draw the score to 4-2, and Jake Randa and Zach Cornell singled before Braian Fernández rapped into a game-ending double play.

The FredNats continue their series against the Red Sox on Thursday. First pitch from Haley Toyota Field is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.