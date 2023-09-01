FRIDAY'S GAME

Lynchburg 13, FredNats 1: Jose Devers homered and drove in four runs, Jack Jasiak (2–1) threw three shutout innings and the Hillcats used an eight-run third to throttle Fredericksburg.

The FredNats' lone run was scored on a fourth-inning bases-loaded balk. Leandro Emiliani managed two hits for Fredericksburg (60–60). Mikey Tepper (0–2) was charged for all eight runs in the decisive third inning.

The FredNats are now four games behind first-place Carolina in the Carolina League’s North Division second-half standings. The team will have to go on a tear in the final eight games if it hopes to make the playoffs.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.