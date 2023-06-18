Saturday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Pelicans 3, FredNats 1: Charleston scored three first-inning runs on Fredericksburg starter Riley Cornelio and made the RiverDogs made the lead stand up for the victory.

Cornelio (2–3) allowed a run to be scored on a balk, then surrendered an RBI double and a sacrifice fly. He gave up five hits and two walks while striking out two in five innings.

Branden Boissiere drove in Daylen Lile on a first-inning single to left for the FredNats’ lone run. After that, Fredericksburg managed only four hits against starter Jackson Ferris, first reliever Angel Hernandez (2–2) and two other bullpen arms.

The teams concluded their series late Sunday night. The FredNats (29–31) then begin a six-game series at the Columbia Fireflies.