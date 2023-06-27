The Washington Mystics will be without starting center Shakira Austin for at least three weeks after the Fredericksburg native suffered a hip strain.

Austin was injured in the third quarter of Sunday's 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty and had to be carried off the court. The Mystics announced Tuesday that Austin will be reevaluated in three weeks, with a timeline for her return determined at that time.

Austin was averaging 11.4 points and 7.8 rebounds per game before her injury and was a candidate for next month's WNBA All-Star Game.

The 6-foot-5 center, who played at James Monroe and Colonial Forge high schools, was the third pick in the 2022 draft out of Mississippi after playing her first two college seasons at Maryland.

She made the WNBA all-rookie team, then was named MVP of the Israeli professional women's league in May before rejoining the Mystics for her second WNBA season.