FredNats 5, Salem 1: Newcomers Andrew Pinckney and Yohandy Morales paid instant dividends as Fredericksburg won the opener of a six-game series Tuesday.

Pinckney, Washington's fourth-round pick in last month's draft, went 2 for 4 and scored twice. Morales, a second-round choice, drove in two runs, as did Roismar Quintana.

Pinckney and Morales arrived earlier Tuesday from the Nationals' minor-league facility in Florida. They supported J.C. Romero (3-7), who allowed one run and two hits in six innings.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.