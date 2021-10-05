NFL report: Meyer's struggles in Jacksonville are sad but hardly surprising

It spoke volumes that Urban Meyer chose not to accompany the Jacksonville Jaguars home from their loss in Cincinnati last Thursday night.
It also makes you wonder how soon he and the team will part ways for good.
Hiring a college football lifer—no matter how successful—as an NFL head coach is always a risky proposition, and Jacksonville’s choice of Meyer is looking more disastrous by the week. Not only are the Jaguars predictably 0–4, but whatever credibility Meyer had is quickly evaporating after a viral video surfaced of a young woman dancing intimately close to the 57-year-old coach in a bar.
Meyer reluctantly apologized to his team Monday, calling his actions “stupid.” He drew a sharp reprimand Tuesday from team owner Shah Khad, who called the revelations “inexcusable” and said Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.”
That ship may have already sailed.
Meyer went 187–32 in college, winning two national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State. Only once in 17 seasons did he suffer more than the four losses he’s absorbed already in 2021.
But his professional tenure—like those of many other college lifers before him—has been far rockier.
Meyer drew criticism for inviting Tim Tebow, his Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback at Florida, to try out for the Jaguars as a tight end at age 33. (Tebow didn’t make the first cut.) He also hired as his trainer Chris Doyle, who resigned a day later after word spread of allegations of racist comments and mistreating players at the University of Iowa.
Then came last week’s video. The question becomes, how long before someone decides enough is enough? The Jaguars were already laughingstocks, and Meyer could have his choice of premier college jobs—including an opening at Southern Cal and potential ones at LSU or Nebraska.
The hard truth is that even as college concepts trickle upwards, coaching in the NFL is a different challenge. Coaches can’t stockpile talent as they can in the NCAA, nor are they the ultimate authority over adult millionaire players who make more money and often wield more clout. (Just ask the Packers about Aaron Rodgers.)
Rare is the long-tenured college coach who succeeds in the NFL. Jimmy Johnson won two Super Bowls in Dallas, thanks to Troy Aikman, Emmitt Smith, Michael Irvin and a huge haul of talent from the Herschel Walker trade. Pete Carroll left Southern Cal and won a title in Seattle, but he had already been an NFL head coach with the Patriots and Jets.
More common are flameouts like those experienced by Lou Holtz, Chip Kelly and others. Steve Spurrier was so miserable after two years in Washington (12–20) that he resigned from the golf course. Nick Saban scrambled back to the nation’s best coaching coach at Alabama after two mediocre years (15–17) in Miami. Bobby Petrino didn’t last that long, leaving a resignation note after 13 games in Atlanta. All returned to the safer college ranks.
NFL teams should have learned from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, who lured John McKay away from a dominant run at Southern Cal in 1976. McKay’s expansion Bucs lost their first 26 games (many with Spurrier at quarterback)—although they did reach the NFC title game in their fourth season, and Mc-Kay gave the world many memorable quotes. (Asked about his team’s execution, he quipped: “I’m in favor of it.”)
That 26-game losing streak is still an NFL record. The Jaguars are threatening it with 19 straight losses (four on Meyer’s record).
They may well break it—but Meyer may not be around when they do.
