NFL report: Meyer's struggles in Jacksonville are sad but hardly surprising

It spoke volumes that Urban Meyer chose not to accompany the Jacksonville Jaguars home from their loss in Cincinnati last Thursday night.

It also makes you wonder how soon he and the team will part ways for good.

Hiring a college football lifer—no matter how successful—as an NFL head coach is always a risky proposition, and Jacksonville’s choice of Meyer is looking more disastrous by the week. Not only are the Jaguars predictably 0–4, but whatever credibility Meyer had is quickly evaporating after a viral video surfaced of a young woman dancing intimately close to the 57-year-old coach in a bar.

Meyer reluctantly apologized to his team Monday, calling his actions “stupid.” He drew a sharp reprimand Tuesday from team owner Shah Khad, who called the revelations “inexcusable” and said Meyer “must regain our trust and respect.”

That ship may have already sailed.

Meyer went 187–32 in college, winning two national championships at Florida and one at Ohio State. Only once in 17 seasons did he suffer more than the four losses he’s absorbed already in 2021.

But his professional tenure—like those of many other college lifers before him—has been far rockier.