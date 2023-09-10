Commanders report card

Quarterback C- Sam Howell balanced two costly turnovers with a TD run, TD pass – and a win.

Running backs C Brian Robinson’s longest run covered 7 yards, but he did have a TD catch.

Receivers: C Terry McLaurin got just four targets, and Howell completed just one pass over 20 yards.

Offensive line F This group allowed six sacks, drew three holding flags and opened few holes.

Defensive line A This group dominated, and Montez Sweat played as if his livelihood was at stake.

Linebackers C It was a relatively uneventful afternoon for Jamin Davis and Cody Barton.

Secondary B- A couple of missed interceptions, but only one Arizona pass exceeded 15 yards.

Special teams B Tress Way was his usual outstanding self, and Joey Slye did his job well.

Coaching C- Whether by choice or necessity, Eric Bienemy’s debut was ultraconservative.

-Steve DeShazo