Stafford High School graduate Josh Ball is expected to miss two months with a hip injury suffered in the Dallas Cowboys’ preseason finale.

Ball suffered a soft tissue injury while blocking in Saturday’s 31-16 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, according to a Dallas Morning News report. An MRI Sunday confirmed the injury.

Ball would be eligible to return this season only if he makes the Cowboys’ original 53-man roster after cutdown day Tuesday. He could then be placed on injured reserve with a designation to return.

Drafted in the fourth round out of Marshall in 2021, Ball also missed his rookie season with an ankle injury and played sparingly in 2022. He was listed as a backup at guard and tackle before his injury.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens released Massaponax High School graduate DeAndre Houston-Carson, two weeks after signing the veteran safety. Houston-Carson, 30, played seven seasons for the Chicago Bears and had a fumble recovery in a preseason game against Washington.

And Colonial Forge graduate Gary Jennings Jr. was released by the Carolina Panthers over the weekend despite catching four passes for a team-high 52 yards in Friday’s preseason finale against Detroit. Jennings, who has spent time on eight different NFL rosters since being drafted by Seattle in 2017, signed with Carolina after playing for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks in the spring.