Even before Aaron Rodgers’ Achilles tendon snapped Monday night — and with it, almost assuredly the New York Jets’ Super Bowl hopes — it was a bad opening weekend for the NFL’s highest-paid quarterbacks.

Starting with Patrick Mahomes losing at home to Detroit on Thursday night without his safety blanket, Travis Kelce, and ending with Rodgers being carted off the field at a solemn Met Life Stadium, several teams got little return on their massive investments.

In all, just five of the 13 highest-paid QBs, according to abovethecap.com, walked off the field victorious. (Rodgers is among that baker’s dozen, but he clearly wasn’t walking.)

Cincinnati’s Joe Burrow, who recently became the league’s top earner at $55 million per year, showed the rust of getting no preseason action due to a calf strain. His numbers in a humbling 24-3 loss to Cleveland (14 for 31, 82 yards, a 45.2 passer rating) were by far the worst of his career.

Buffalo should have had an easy time with the Jets Monday after Rodgers went down on the game’s fourth play from scrimmage. Instead, Josh Allen ($43 million per year) threw three interceptions and lost a fumble, continuing a disturbing trend of turnovers from a gifted player on whose shoulders the Bills’ hopes of finally winning a Super Bowl rest.

“It sucks when you feel like you are the reason and I am the reason we lost tonight,” Allen told reporters after the game.

Burrow and Allen weren’t alone. The Chargers’ Justin Herbert ($52 million per year), Denver’s Russell Wilson ($49 million), the Chiefs’ Mahomes ($45 million) and the Giants’ Daniel Jones ($40 million) are all 0-1 with discouraging Week 1 statistics. So is Geno Smith, who got a modest three-year, $75 million extension after leading Seattle to the playoffs in 2022, then posted a dismal 61.5 passer rating in an opening loss to the Rams.

Even Baltimore’s Lamar Jackson struggled against the lowly Texans, passing for just 169 yards and running for 38 after signing a six-year, $260 million extension. But at least he won.

It’s a truism that you can’t win a title without a franchise quarterback, and teams are going to greater lengths — and devoting a bigger percentage of their salary caps — to find one. Since the Indianapolis Colts chose Peyton Manning in 1998, 19 of the last 26 No. 1 overall draft picks have been quarterbacks.

Still, investing that much money in a passer is a huge risk. When it backfires — as it did with JaMarcus Russell, Tim Couch, Sam Bradford or Ryan Leaf, to name just a few — it can set a franchise back for years. Just ask the folks in Washington, who are hoping Sam Howell is finally the answer after reaching for first-rounders Heath Shuler, Patrick Ramsey, Jason Campbell, Robert Griffin III and Dwayne Haskins in the past three decades.

Overreacting to Week 1 results, whether good or bad, is another annual rite of passage.

No one is concerned about Mahomes, especially if and when Kelce returns. Burrow seems likely to rebound after shaking off the rust, and Herbert seems to good to fail.

But can Allen fine-tune his immense talent and avoid costly mistakes? Can Wilson resurrect his career under Sean Payton in Denver after a miserable first season outside Seattle? Can Jackson thrive without injured running back J.K. Dobbins? And how long will the Jets be happy with Zach Wilson, himself a former No. 3 pick, before pleading to Tom Brady to unretire again?

These questions (and more) will be answered in the next 17 weeks. Several teams are heavily invested in the outcomes.