LANDOVER, Md.— On a day when quite a bit went wrong, Charles Leno Jr. got one thing exactly right.

“There’s not gonna be a lot of games like this,” the Washington Commanders’ starting left tackle said. “We lost the turnover battle, but we won the game.”

That was accurate after a brutal 20-16 victory over a flightless flock of visiting Arizona Cardinals, but it didn’t tell the entire story.

The Commanders aren’t likely to see another NFL version of a gimme putt again this season: playing at home, under long-awaited new ownership, against arguably the league’s worst team that arrived without its franchise quarterback.

As a reference, Washington’s next home game is in two weeks against the Buffalo Bills, who have legitimate Super Bowl ambitions. So the fact that Sunday’s opener was in doubt until the final minutes doesn’t bode well.

Not for coach Ron Rivera, whose job may be contingent on finally posting a winning record in his fourth season. Not for Sam Howell, who’s been anointed as the latest starting quarterback, but muddled through a rough day, balancing a touchdown run and pass with a fumble that was returned for a touchdown and an interception.

“There’s a lot of things we’ve got to be better at to go where we want to go,” said defensive tackle Jonathan Allen, one of the team’s straightest talkers. “I’m glad to take the win. … (But) as players, we’ve got to do a better job putting a better product on the field.”

After Josh Harris bought the team from the universally despised Daniel Snyder, optimism was higher than at any time since Robert Griffin III’s meteoric rookie season 11 years ago.

RGIII was one of several notable former players who returned Sunday, along with John Riggins, Champ Bailey, Joe Theismann and Dexter Manley. Just before kickoff, a message flashed on the scoreboard video monitor declaring: “Welcome to the New Era.”

What followed looked an awful lot like standard fare from Snyder’s dismal 23-year ownership, when the team experienced more names (three) than playoff wins (two). Howell’s

two first-half turnovers, plus a lost fumble by Antonio Gibson, send Washington into the locker room down 13-10.

“I could have played cleaner football,” Howell understated.

And when the offense sputtered again on its first possession of the third quarter, familiar boos rained down from the FedEx Field stands as actual precipitation intensified.

“I heard their disappointment,” Rivera said, “and I respect that, obviously. We’ve got to do things better.”

Fortunately for Rivera, the opposition was the Cardinals, who would be mediocre even if Kyler Murray weren’t still rehabbing a torn ACL.

Arizona managed just 94 total yards and three points in the second half behind backup Joshua Dobbs. Washington defensive end Montez Sweat took over the game exactly the way you’d expect a guy seeking a new contract would, registering 1.5 sacks and two forced fumbles.

Sweat and the defense figure to carry the Commanders, even if fellow impending free agent Chase Young doesn’t make an impact. (He didn’t play Sunday).

But under vaunted new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy and first-year starter Sam Howell, the offense struggled. A much-maligned offensive line allowed six sacks to the NFL’s 31st-rated scoring defense from 2022.

And the Commanders won’t often have the same margin of error as they enjoyed Sunday. After a difficult trip to Denver next Sunday, they’ll face Buffalo once and reigning NFC East champion Philadelphia twice before Halloween.

Clearly, Sunday’s level of production won’t suffice. Another slow start could mean a pink slip for Rivera.

“We’re all disappointed,” the coach said. “I’m happy as hell to get the win, but we’ve got to play better. … I promise you, this is just the beginning for us, but we’ve got a lot of growing to do.”

And not much time to do it.