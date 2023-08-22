LANDOVER, Md. — As with art (and possibly cryptocurrency), the value of preseason football is in the eye of the beholder.

Just ask the Washington Commanders.

Two days after Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi labeled the Baltimore Ravens’ remarkable eight-year, 24-game exhibition winning streak “stupid,” there he was, celebrating a teammate’s unofficial touchdown with an end-zone dance.

And when Joey Slye nailed a 49-yard field goal with 10 seconds remaining to ensure a 29-28 victory that handed the Ravens a rare August setback, the Commanders mobbed the North Stafford High School graduate as if he had kicked them into the playoffs rather than a 2-0 preseason start.

So maybe success does matter, whenever it comes.

“I was sitting in bed, watching ESPN all day and all you could hear about was this streak,” Commanders receiver Jahan Dotson said. “So I feel like we just had the biggest preseason win in history.”

Besides being debatable, that claim holds about as much worth as say, an expired lottery ticket or the world’s largest cubic zirconium.

Consider that in 1991, the last year Washington won a Super Bowl, Joe Gibbs’ team lost more preseason games (three) than it did in the regular season and playoffs combined (two). Or that Steve Spurrier’s offense ran wild in going 4-1 in the preseason in 2002, then went 7-9 when the games counted — and 5-11 the next season, Spurrier’s last as a pro.

So make what you want of the preseason, when different teams have disparate goals. Most August games are eminently forgettable.

For the Commanders, though, Monday actually was significant. This is a team with new ownership, scant recent winning tradition and a head coach whose job security may rest on finally finding a franchise quarterback after a litany of flameouts.

So, unless Terry McLaurin’s toe injury proves to be disabling, maybe winning this kind of preseason game is kind of a big deal — especially when Sam Howell continued to impress and Slye delivered in the clutch, two days after the Commanders cut his primary competition, Michael Badgley.

Facing a mix of Ravens defensive starters and backups, Howell looked like a 22-year-old with exactly one NFL start to his credit at times. He took an avoidable sack on Washington’s first drive rather than throwing the ball away, but rebounded with a 16-yard strike to tight end Cole Turner on the next play for a first down.

He also capped a crisp two-minute drill with an 11-yard touchdown pass to former North Carolina teammate Dyami Brown just before halftime and finished two quarters of work going 19 of 25 for 188 yards and two TDs.

“I thought Sam did exactly what we were expecting him to do. He went out, executed, took control of the offense, took control of the huddle and did a good job at the line of scrimmage,” said coach Ron Rivera, who’s still looking for his first winning season in four years in D.C.

“ ... There’s a lot of pressure obviously, and we know how important the quarterback position is in the league and how important it is in this area. We’ve been looking for one and I think we have an opportunity to have a guy that has a chance to be a really good football player for us.”

Howell’s value goes beyond keeping Rivera employed and Washington in contention this season.

If he delivers on his potential — remember, he was touted as a potential No. 1 overall pick before an inconsistent senior season at UNC dropped him to the fifth round — the Commanders won’t have to break the bank (yet) on a veteran. Having your starting quarterback on his affordable rookie contract is gold in the NFL, and Howell’s development could allow Washington to keep one (if not both) of its impending free-agent defensive ends, Montez Sweat and Chase Young.

Slye’s performance was also encouraging, even if it doesn’t go on the stat sheet. He converted two 49-yard kicks, including the game-winner. In his five-year regular-season career, he’s 0 for 4 on game-tying or go-ahead field goals in the final two minutes of regulation and overtime. So he and the Commanders have to hope that practice makes improvement, if not better.

Like a once-elite athlete who’s been severely injured, the entire Washington organization needs to re-learn how to win after a toxic quarter-century of Daniel Snyder’s ownership. There was a renewed energy Monday night at FedEx Field, with Gibbs back in town to support new owner Josh Harris.

For most of Snyder’s dysfunctional reign, the Ravens provided an example of the way a professional organization should be run, just 40 miles up the road. They didn’t obsess in winning preseason games, but took pride in their streak as a way of accustoming themselves to success, making the playoffs four times (2018, ‘19, ‘20 and ‘22) while keeping their exhibition streak alive.

“It’s one of those things where we understand what the preseason means, but every single time we take the field, we want to win, and we want to play well,” said Justin Tucker, Baltimore’s All-Pro kicker. “You practice those habits now, though. You practice winning habits this time of the year. They can carry you a long way.”

That’s a habit the Commanders would be wise (and fortunate) to emulate.