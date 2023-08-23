LANDOVER, Md. — Waiting by the phone is rarely a good time or a good look, especially if you’re a professional football player in August. Training camps have begun, which means that, for the moment at least, no one has plans for you.

DeAndre Houston-Carson hadn’t had to deal with that uncertainty before. At Massaponax High School and William & Mary, he was always one of the best players on the field. And for seven seasons with the NFL’s Chicago Bears, he earned a reputation as a valuable contributor on special teams, a reliable backup defensive back and a respected team leader.

Then: silence. The rebuilding Bears declined to offer him a new contract last winter, and there wasn’t a huge rush to sign a 30-year-old with some mileage and just nine career starts.

Knowing he could help a team, Houston-Carson stayed in shape during his rare professional limbo. But as spring became summer and July wore on, doubt crept into his mind. Houston-Carson worked out for the reigning NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles in late July, but was not disappointed when they declined to offer him a contract.

“I felt pretty (confident) that the phone was gonna ring, but there were times where I was questioning it and asking God when he was going to make it happen,” he said late Monday night.

Finally, the Baltimore Ravens contacted his agent. Stung by injuries to their secondary, they needed reinforcements.

And judging by very early returns — including one literal one — it may just be a good fit.

Even though his début Monday night against the Washington Commanders coincided with the end of Baltimore’s NFL-record 24-game preseason win streak, Houston-Carson showed what he can offer the Ravens.

Entering the game in the second quarter and playing the entire second half, he was credited with five tackles. He also broke up a potential touchdown pass from Sam Howell to Dyami Brown just before halftime (although the Commanders scored on the next play).

And on his most noticeable contribution, he scooped up a third-quarter fumble by soon-to-be-ex-Commanders running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. and returned it 23 yards to the Washington 14 to set up a Baltimore touchdown.

“To me, it felt good to make a play. I had a chance to make an interception earlier that I missed, and I thought my tackling was a little bit off. So there were some positives and some things that I need to clean up,” Houston-Carson said after the game.

“Whenever I get on the field, I feel like I can make plays on the ball, get ball production. I missed a couple, but I made a couple, too.”

Houston-Carson has always had a nose for the ball. At William & Mary, where he was a first-team FCS All-American, he notched four interceptions as a senior in 2015 after blocking punts in three straight games as a junior.

Given a chance to start in Chicago due to injuries in 2020, he broke up Tom Brady’s fourth-down pass to clinch a victory over Tampa Bay, then made his first career interception in the final minutes of a win over Carolina the following week.

Still, when the Bears changed coaching staffs before the 2022 season, Houston-Carson saw the writing on the wall — and it wasn’t X’s and O’s, but an impending pink slip.

“I kind of got the feeling at some point last year that it was kind of going to be the end,” he said,. “It was a great time when I was there, right? But not surprising.”

When one locker room door closes, another often opens. Now, Houston-Carson has gone from a team that made the playoffs twice in his seven years there to one that has missed the postseason just once since 2017.

Houston-Carson is by trade a safety and said he’s “starting out at the bottom” as a newcomer. But he also has played slot cornerback, and both of Baltimore’s starting corners (Marlon Humphrey and Rock Ya-Sin) are currently injured.

The Ravens used him mostly as a safety Monday, often in single high formation but also as a blitzer on Washington’s final field-goal drive. As usual, he also saw plenty of special-teams duty, including punt protector.

That versatility and experience may serve him well when the Ravens make their final cuts on or before next Tuesday. Regardless, he’s glad to be still in the game.

“It’s been exciting,” he said. “Definitely different than what I’ve been doing. It feels like a new challenge, and I couldn’t ask to come to a better organization. You can tell they do things the right way.”

