1. HOWELL HE HANDLE IT?

After an uneven performance in Washington's season opener, Sam Howell faces several challenges in his first career NFL road start. He'll need to protect the ball better than he did last week, when he lost a fumble and threw an interception against the Cardinals. He'll also be playing at altitude, in a stadium that can be among the league's loudest. And the Broncos' defense should have a pretty good idea of the Commanders' game plan after facing offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy twice a year for the past several seasons. A solid run game would help, but Denver allowed just 61 yards on the ground last week.

2. MAKE RUSSELL HUSTLE

Russell Wilson's first season in Denver was an unmitigated disaster, when he was sacked 55 times and won just five games. He now has a proven coach (Sean Peyton) and an upgraded offensive line in front of him, and he posted a 108.8 passer rating with just two sacks last week against Las Vegas. It's up to Washington's front four, which dominated last weekend, to stop the run, then make Wilson uncomfortable. If he's at full speed, Chase Young's return could bolster that effort, and he and Montez Sweat take aim at Wilson from the edge.

3. SEIZE THE DAY

Washington hasn't started a season 2–0 since 2011, when then-coach Mike Shanahan's team collapsed and finished 5–11. A strong September performance is crucial again this season, with coach Ron Rivera's seat already warm and a home date with Buffalo looming next Sunday. The Commanders were fortunate to beat the rebuilding Cardinals at home last Sunday, and they admittedly need to play better to win in a difficult environment. They're 0–3 in Denver since 2001.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Broncos 20, Commanders 17