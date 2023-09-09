1. OPENING GIFT

As the Commanders begin a new era under owner Josh Harris, the NFL couldn’t have given them an easier first assignment: a home opener against a 4–13 team with a new head coach that’s missing its quarterback (Kyler Murray, rehabbing a torn ACL) and 13 rookie on the roster. Washington’s schedule will get much more difficult later, so a fast start is vital, especially to coach Ron Rivera, whose job is at stake after opening with 2-7, 2-6 and 1-4 records in his first three seasons in D.C. If the Commanders can’t win this one, it could be another long season.

2. SAM I AM

Washington has been searching for a franchise quarterback for a generation, and it’s Sam Howell’s turn. He looked good in an otherwise meaningless season finale against Dallas last year and now has the job to himself. With Eric Bieniemy calling plays and Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel, Brian Robinson Jr. and (possibly) Terry McLaurin and Logan Thomas at his disposal, he has sufficient support to succeed — assuming an undistinguished offensive line can protect him against the NFL’s 31st-ranked scoring defense in 2022.

3. A FAMILIAR FOE

New Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon is no stranger to the Commanders, having gone 3–1 against them over the past two seasons as the Philadelphia Eagles’ offensive coordinator. He had far more talent at his disposal in Philly than he has in Arizona, especially since Kyler Murray (ACL) is out. Murray is the kind of mobile quarterback who has given Washington fits. Gannon hasn’t named a starter, but look for him to try to attack the Commanders’ linebackers and young cornerbacks, since they’re unlikely to have much luck in the run game.

PREDICTED FINAL SCORE:

Commanders 27, Cardinals 10

— Steve DeShazo