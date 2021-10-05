North Stafford grad Slye is back in NFL with 49ers

Joey Slye has another shot in the NFL, this time with the San Francisco 49ers.

The North Stafford High School graduate signed Tuesday with the 49ers after their kicker, Robbie Gould, suffered a groin injury during warmups before Sunday’s 28–21 loss to Seattle. He is expected to miss several weeks.

Slye kicked for the Houston Texans in their first three games, making 4 of 5 field goals and 7 of 8 extra points. The Texans released him last week after activating Ka’imi Fairbairn off the injured reserve list.

Slye, Virginia Tech’s career scoring leader, spent the 2019 and 2020 seasons with the Carolina Panthers before being released during training camp. He has made 79.5 percent of his career field goal attempts, including 10 0f 18 beyond 50 yards.