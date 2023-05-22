For Washington Nationals fans, the phrase “thoracic outlet syndrome” might conjure images of Stephen Strasburg, a former World Series MVP and cornerstone of the franchise’s past.

But where Strasburg’s comeback ultimately faltered, recent returns from another hard-throwing right-hander recovering from the same nerve condition have many in Washington hopeful for the future.

For the first time since undergoing surgery that involved the removal of one of his ribs, Cole Henry took the mound last week in a professional game. In a pair of rehabilitation starts for the Class-A Fredericksburg Nationals (Wednesday and Sunday), Henry tossed seven scoreless innings, striking out 11.

Those results apparently assuaged the concerns of Washington’s player development staff, who informed Henry that he’ll be moving along to High-A Wilmington this week to continue his rehab assignment. Henry was the Nationals’ second-round draft pick in 2020 and before being shut down last season, he reached Triple-A, where he pitching in two games with the Rochester Red Wings.

“Cole Henry is just a pro,” FredNats manager Jake Lowery said. “He went out there and was using all his pitches to his advantage, challenging hitters with his fastball. Just knowing how to put hitters away.

“Obviously, he’s a little bit older (23) than the guys at this level, but nonetheless he’s using his fastball: four seam, two seam, and the velo is back.”

Ejections ‘got the boys going’

Lowery was on his way back to the third-base coaches’ box, oblivious to the fact that he’d just been ejected from Fredericksburg’s home game against the Columbia Fireflies on Friday night.

FredNats developmental coach Carmelo Jaime, on the other hand, got his money’s worth. Following a controversial call and ensuing argument over a pickoff play that ended with FredNats outfielder Daylen Lyle being called out at first, Jaime departed the diamond with the bag slung over his shoulder.

“That kind of pumped out the crowd a little bit and got the boys going,” Lowery said of the colorful ejection.

So inspired, the FredNats offense erupted for four consecutive two-out hits, including Elijah Green’s RBI single that scored Brady House for the eventual winning run.

Next, Fredericksburg (13-24) hits the road for a six-game series against the Salem Red Sox, starting on Tuesday night.