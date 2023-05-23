Jake Bennett stayed sharp, but Fredericksburg's bullpen again squandered a late lead as the Salem Red Sox rallied for a 4-3 Carolina League victory Tuesday night.

Bennett struck out five in six scoreless innings and left with a 3-0 lead, thanks in part to Bobby Witt Jr.'s fourth-inning solo home run. Bennett, Washington's 2022 second-round draft pick, lowered his season ERA to 1.98.

But reliever Miguel Gomez failed to protect a 3-0 ninth-inning lead. He allowed an RBI triple to Juan Chacon, a game-tying two-run homer to Ahbram Liendo and a walkoff RBI single to Roman Anthony.

The series continues through Sunday.