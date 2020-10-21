Panthers' Slye on COVID list

CHARLOTTE, N.C.—The Carolina Panthers have placed kicker Joey Slye and offensive lineman Trent Scott on the league’s reserve/COVID-19 list. The team’s facility is remaining open and practice took place Wednesday afternoon as scheduled.

The list is for players who have tested positive for COVID-19 or have been in close contact with someone who has tested positive.

Slye, a North Stafford High School graduate, shares the NFL lead with 16 field goals made this season in 18 attempts. It is unclear when he will be eligible to rejoin the Panthers, who are scheduled to visit New Orleans Sunday.

Yetur Gross-Matos, a rookie defensive end from Chancellor High School, is on the Panthers’ injured reserve list with a sprained ankle.