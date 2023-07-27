Thursday’s game

CAROLINA LEAGUE

Pelicans 12, FredNats 0: Jefferson Rojas hit a fifth-inning grand slam as visiting Myrtle Beach scored in double digits for the third straight night.

Andy Garriola also homered for the Pelicans, who scored six times in the fifth inning and four more runs in the sixth.

Unlike their first two losses in the series, the FredNats went silent on offense Wednesday night, managing just three hits against three Myrtle Beach pitchers. The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.