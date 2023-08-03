Newcomer Andrew Pinckney continued to shine for the Fredericksburg Nationals Wednesday night, going 3 for 4 with two runs scored and two RBIs in a 7-1 win over visiting Salem.

Pinckney, a fourth-round pick in last month's draft, delivered a two-run single in the seventh inning. In two games since his promotion, he is 5 for 8 with four runs scored in helping the FredNats win twice.

Leandro Emiliani and Marcus Brown also had two RBIs for the FredNats, who jumped to a 4-0 first-inning lead thanks to a key Salem throwing error. Miguel Gomez earned the win with three scoreless innings of relief.

The series continues through Sunday at Virginia Credit Union Stadium.