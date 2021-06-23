 Skip to main content
Romero pitches FredNats to 3-2 victory over Shorebirds
SALISBURY, MD - Carlos Romero turned in 4.2 innings of one-run ball in his 2021 debut, helping the Fredericksburg Nationals beat the Delmarva Shorebirds 3-2 on Wednesday night.

Romero struck out five without walking a batter, and the FredNats offense benefitted from some shaky Shorebirds defense to even up the series at one game apiece.

The game was scoreless until the fourth, when Ricardo Méndez reached on an error and stole second base. He advanced to third on a groundout before scoring when Shorebirds catcher Ryne Ogren, making his first professional start behind the plate, made an errant return throw back to the pitcher. Jeremy Ydens doubled with two outs off Griffin McLarty and Kevin Strohschein followed with a single to extend the Fredericksburg lead to 2-0.

Troy Stainbrook (W, 1-0) struck out TT Bowens to strand a pair of baserunners, preserving a 2-1 Fredericksburg advantage.

The FredNats got an insurance run in the sixth when Viandel Peña greeted reliever Jake Lyons with a triple into the right field corner. One batter later, Peña scored on a passed ball from Ogren to stretch the lead to 3-1.

