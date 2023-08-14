Shakira Austin’s long-awaited return to the Washington Mystics paid instant dividends.

Six weeks after suffering a left hip strain, the Fredericksburg native came off the bench Sunday and contributed four points, four rebounds and a blocked shot in the Mystics’ 83-76 victory over the visiting Chicago Sky.

The win snapped a three-game losing streak for the injury-plagued Mystics (14-16) and gave them some hope with the WNBA playoffs approaching.

“I try not to get too excited,” Austin told reporters after the game. “Probably had a lot more nerves than normal going into any game. A little bit of anxious feelings, but once the crowd started yelling for me — they really love me. I really felt the love, and I felt like it was time for me to be back out.”

Austin, the Mystics’ 6-foot-5 starting center, missed 16 games after suffering her injury in an 89-88 overtime loss to the New York Liberty on June 29. She’s averaging 10.9 points and a team-high 7.5 rebounds per game after earning a spot on the WNBA all-rookie team in 2022.

“I’m just so happy to see her back on the court, man,” teammate Brittney Sykes told reporters. “She’s been pushing, and she’s a young one. So that was a journey for her. And she’s still on her journey of coming back.”

Washington has also been playing without two-time MVP Elena Delle Donne (ankle) and guards Natasha Cloud (hip), Ariel Atkins (ankle) and Kristi Toliver (foot). The Mystics have 10 regular-season games remaining and hold a two-game lead over the Sky (12-18) and Los Angeles Sparks (12-28) for the league’s final two playoff spots.