Stafford grad Ball hopes his circuitous path leads to the NFL

If mobility is a quality NFL offensive line coaches are looking for in a draft prospect, Josh Ball checks that box in more ways than one.
Not only has the Stafford High School graduate earned praise for his ability to get into the open field as a blocker, he’s also well-traveled, having taken an eventful path through three different colleges in the past five years.
“I’m blessed for the journey,” Ball said in a telephone interview last week. “I’m in a great place, and I’m blessed to be here at the right time. It’s obviously been a little different, but it’s all worked out.”
The next step comes during this week’s NFL draft. Ball won’t hear his name called during Thursday night’s first round and may not get chosen during rounds 2 or 3 on Friday. But he’s likely to know his next destination before he goes to bed Saturday night.
Asked if he expects Ball to be drafted, Greg Adkins didn’t hesitate.
“Absolutely,” said Adkins, Ball’s position coach for the past two years at Marshall University. “Josh has athletic ability, size, obviously experience, versatility and position flexibility. He’s 100 percent going to hear his name called soon.”
Few doubt Ball’s ability to protect a quarterback’s blind side or clear paths for ball-carriers.
He has prototypical left tackle size (6-foot-7 1/2, 308 pounds). He started as a redshirt freshman at Florida State and earned first-team all-Conference USA honors last fall at Marshall. He further impressed scouts who virtually watched Pro Day workout last month.
The uncertainty rests largely on his early departure from FSU.
Ball was suspended from school by an FSU judicial panel and removed from the team in the spring of 2018 after being found responsible for dating violence against a female student. Ball and the woman reportedly reached an agreement in a petition for protection, but his bid to return to school was denied, forcing him to make a one-year detour to Butler (Kan.) Community College in 2018 before transferring to Marshall.
Ball declined to comment on his time in Tallahassee. But the subject undoubtedly came up during his discussions with NFL scouts and general managers, and it could affect his draft positioning as the league tries to enhance its image in the “Me Too” era.
NFL.com’s draft profile of Ball contains the following quote from an unnamed NFC personnel director: “How teams view his issue from Florida State will determine where he goes. He’s got a lot of talent.”
Adkins doesn’t think off-the-field issues will be a problem.
“Most kids who are looking for a second chance, they don’t screw it up,” he said. “He’s got great parents who had his best interests in mind and looked to give him an opportunity to compete closer to home.”
A four-star recruit out of high school, Ball showed only flashes of that ability as a junior. He joined a Marshall team that had two returning starting offensive tackles (Tarik Adams and Will Ulmer).
“Once the season rolled around, with five returning starters, I figured, ‘Let’s just start the same guys,’ “ Adkins said. “Josh was basically in the rotation every other series. He only started one or two games, but he ended up playing more plays than anybody.”
He earned the starting left tackle spot as a senior, helping Marshall win its first seven games and, by all accounts, outplaying two of the top pass rushers he faced, Western Kentucky’s DeAngelo Malone and Florida Atlantic’s Leighton McCarthy. Shedding nearly 30 pounds during the summer helped his quickness and agility.
Ball skipped Marshall’s Camelia Bowl loss to Buffalo after undergoing arthroscopic knee surgery, and he missed a chance to play in the Hula Bowl after catching COVID-19. After recovering, he moved to Los Angeles to prepare for the draft, regaining some of the weight and add strength.
Among those who came away impressed from his pro day was Pro Football Network draft analyst Tony Pauline, who wrote: “Don’t be surprised to hear his name called on Day 2.”
Not everyone agrees. The Sporting News’ mock draft has Ball chosen in the fifth round, while CBS Sports pegs him going in the seventh and final round. NFL.com projects him as undrafted despite giving him a grade of 6.16 on a 7.0 scale, which translates to “Good backup who could become starter.”
Ball said he has spoken by Zoom with a majority of the 32 NFL teams, naming the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers among those who showed particular interest. Unable to see him perform in person, teams tested his mental abilities.
“They do get a good feel for who you are,” Ball said. “We’ve been going over a lot of offensive stuff. They give you calls and see if you can remember them.”
Besides Ball’s football IQ, scouts rate him highly for his quick feet and flexible hips. He admits he occasionally needs to take better blocking angles on sweeps and screen passes, while Adkins believes he improve on stopping the second moves from veteran NFL pass rushers after they’ve been stymied on their initial rush.
“He’ll tell you he could be better at the point of attack in the run game,” said Adkins, who is now an assistant under Shane Beamer at South Carolina. “He’s better at pass protection. He’s got unbelievable athletic ability, and he really understands the concepts. … He’s got unbelievable flexibility and change of direction. His ability to bend and sink his hips and stay in balance.”
Then there’s the question of which side of the line best suits Ball. He has started on the left side for virtually his entire career, but Adkins thinks he may be better suited to play right tackle in the pros. Ball has also been preparing to play guard or even center in a pinch.
Round, position, team--Ball said none of it really matters to him as much as the chance to prove himself.
“I’m praying for second day, but I’d be blessed with any opportunity, whether it’s undrafted free agent or second or third day,” he said. “I’m praying for the best and preparing for the worst, although nothing is the worst for me. I just want an opportunity, and I plan to seize that opportunity, give it my all and hopefully make a team.”
Steve DeShazo: 374-5443