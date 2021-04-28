Stafford grad Ball hopes his circuitous path leads to the NFL

Ball said he has spoken by Zoom with a majority of the 32 NFL teams, naming the Dallas Cowboys, Green Bay Packers, Jacksonville Jaguars and Pittsburgh Steelers among those who showed particular interest. Unable to see him perform in person, teams tested his mental abilities.

“They do get a good feel for who you are,” Ball said. “We’ve been going over a lot of offensive stuff. They give you calls and see if you can remember them.”

Besides Ball’s football IQ, scouts rate him highly for his quick feet and flexible hips. He admits he occasionally needs to take better blocking angles on sweeps and screen passes, while Adkins believes he improve on stopping the second moves from veteran NFL pass rushers after they’ve been stymied on their initial rush.

“He’ll tell you he could be better at the point of attack in the run game,” said Adkins, who is now an assistant under Shane Beamer at South Carolina. “He’s better at pass protection. He’s got unbelievable athletic ability, and he really understands the concepts. … He’s got unbelievable flexibility and change of direction. His ability to bend and sink his hips and stay in balance.”