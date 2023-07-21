Honeymoons are fun, but anyone who’s been on one knows that the actual hard work begins as soon as they’re over.

Washington Commanders fans are justifiably celebrating the end of the quarter-century nightmare that was Dan Snyder’s reign of error. It’s impossible to overstate just how much damage Snyder inflicted, on an off the field, on the once-proud franchise he grew up adoring.

Even the $60 million fine levied by the NFL as a result of Mary Jo White’s investigation into a wide array of malfeasance seems like a pittance, given that it’s less that 1 percent of the record $6.05 billion price Snyder received from Josh Harris’ investment group. His peers’ unanimous approval of the sale was essentially a complete condemnation of Snyder, a sigh of relief and a don’t-let-the-door-hit-you-on-the-way-out.

Still, long-suffering D.C. fans have reason for optimism — at least until training camp opens on Wednesday. That’s when the reality sets in that this team is, to borrow a football expression, far behind the chains.

Among those who stand to benefit most from the timing of the sale is Ron Rivera. Normally, a head coach who fails to post a winning record in his first three seasons doesn’t get a fourth — especially one who’s been at or under .500 in six of his last seven campaigns.

It made no sense to make a coaching change when so much uncertainty hung over the franchise, though. And unless the Commanders completely tank early in the season, don’t expect Harris and whomever he puts in charge of running the football operations to conduct a hasty bloodletting so soon after taking over.

Whatever job security Rivera has should be considered tenuous, though, since very few observers expect them to be in playoff contention. An NFL.com analyst projected the Commanders to finish 5–12, and Bleacher Report set their over–under at 6.5 victories.

Given their expected starting quarterback, San Howell, has exactly one game of NFL experience, that sounds about right. And that kind of record could prompt a postseason housecleaning under new ownership.

Howell is surrounded by several talented offensive skill players, including the dynamic Terry McLaurin. He will also be tutored by new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy, the man largely responsible for Patrick Mahomes’ spectacular success in Kansas City.

But Howell’s line is highly suspect, and first-year NFL starters don’t have the greatest of track records. One victory over a Dallas team with no real motivation isn’t enough of a data set to fully evaluate Howell.

Defense has carried this team for the past few seasons, and the Commanders should be stout up front again. But there are plenty of questions on that side of the ball, too.

Will Chase Young, now almost two years removed from ACL surgery, finally regain the burst that made him 2020 NFL defensive rookie of the year? Is he healthy and motivated enough by the team’s decision not to pick up his fifth-year option to deliver?

Will first-round draft pick Emmanuel Forbes, a ball-hawking cornerback, improve a suspect secondary? Or will his aggressive coverage leave him vulnerable to more of the big pass gainers that plagued Washington last season?

Off the field, will Harris’ solid reputation (and the mere fact that he’s not Snyder) make local legislators more open to negotiating a badly needed new stadium deal?

Snyder foolishly thought he could lure officials from Washington, Virginia and Maryland into a bidding war, not realizing he had alienated all of them. Harris and popular minority owner Magic Johnson have a window of opportunity, but they must work quickly and in good faith with FedEx Field’s lease expiring in 2027.

Expectations are low across the board for the first post-Snyder season, but they won’t stay that way — not when the division rival Eagles and Cowboys have made big strides recently.

Harris’ shrewdest move so far may have come on Thursday when he phoned into a D.C. radio station and bought a round of drinks for fans celebrating at a local bar. He could clearly afford it, and that’s the kind of P.R. that never occurred to Snyder in 25 years of narcissistic ownership.

That piece of goodwill likely lasted until the mugs were empty, though. And while a change at the top was needed and celebrated, Harris knows full well that all owners are eventually judged by the bottom line.