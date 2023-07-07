WASHINGTON — No longer do the wins and losses go directly onto Tony Beasley’s personal record. Simply helping the Texas Rangers sit atop the American League West standings as the All-Star break approaches is gratifying enough for the Bowling Green native.

“It’s outstanding,” Beasley said Friday afternoon, before the Rangers began a rare three-game series against the Washington Nationals. “Obviously, I led this group for 48 games last year, and I’m proud to see them bounce back this year and take the next step.”

Beasley’s professional high point came at the end of yet another disappointing season for the Rangers, who fired Chris Woodward last Aug. 15 and made Beasley the interim manager.

His record (18–31) won’t catch anyone’s attention in Cooperstown. But his refusal to throw in the towel — or allow his players to do so — during a sixth straight losing season impressed new manager Bruce Bochy enough to offer Beasley his old job as third base coach.

“I didn’t really get a chance to see or be around him,” Bochy said, “but you know a lot of the same people, and you talk to them, and everybody seems to have such high regard for Beas — as a baseball man, as a person.”

Without a personal relationship to fall back on, Bochy turned to old friend Todd Parnell, who managed the Richmond Flying Squirrels while they were the Double-A affiliate of the San Francisco Giants squad that Bochy managed to three World Series titles between 2010–14.

“He was right on when he described Beas as such a nice guy, a hard worker,” Bochy said. “He’s got a great way about him. He’ll come into my office and talk. He’s been in that office, and he knows how lonely it can be.”

Beasley is quick to credit Bochy for the Rangers’ strong start (51–37 entering play Friday). “He brings instant credibility,” Beasley said “(The players) trust and believe in him and his approach to the game.”

It didn’t hurt that general manager Chris Young spent $265 million on starting free-agent pitching, although his marquee signee, injury-prone Jacob deGrom, made just six starts before undergoing Tommy John elbow surgery. But Nathan Eovaldi, a more modest acquisition (two years, $34 million) has gone 10–3, and Dane Dunning is 8–1 with a 2.47 ERA after going a combined 9–18 for Texas over the past two years.

Even more remarkable is that a lineup that batted a combined .239 in 2022 now leads Major League Baseball with a .275 team mark and will have five of the AL’s nine starters in Tuesday’s All-Star Game: catcher Jonah Heim, second baseman Marcus Siemen, shortstop Corey Seager, third baseman Josh Jung and outfielder Adolis Garcia (who replaces the injured Aaron Judge).

All five were Rangers last season, but none produced at this year’s level. Beasley believes that progress is simply the result of experience.

“I think the young guys have taken the next step,” he said. “Obviously they have some maturing to do. The game will teach you, but the core guys are solid.

“Those guys are getting a chance to play under expectations. It changes things ... Every play matters. When you have to have that kind of laser focus for nine innings, it’s going to make you better.”

Beasley will also be in Seattle on Monday night for the Home Run Derby, pitching to Garcia. He had planned to come home to Caroline County for several days of relaxation and called the trip “bittersweet,” but such honors —inconvenient though they may be — come with success.

Things could still fall apart in the final two months, but the Rangers are well-positioned to post their first winning record since 2016, which was also the last time they qualified for the playoffs.

Beasley is the only holdover from Texas’ last postseason appearance, although pitching coach Mike Maddux and left-handed pitcher Martín Pérez are back with the club after going elsewhere. “They didn’t endure the tough times,” Beasley said with a smile.

Beasley has seen his share of adversity, including six years of on-field frustration and a bout with rectal cancer that sidelined him for that 2016 season and that he only recently learned was approaching Stage 4, the most serious level.

That’s why this year’s resurgence is so gratifying.

“It’s a good feeling to be in contention again,” he said. “Every time we’ve been in contention when I’ve been here was when we weren’t expected. No one expected us in ‘15 or ‘16 to even have winning records, and we won the division one year and got the wild card the next year.

“This year, no one expected us. They thought we’d be in third or fourth place in our division. ... We know we’ve got a long way to go, and a tough schedule to get there. But we believe in us, and that’s all that matters.”