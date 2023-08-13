Now that the stench of Dan Snyder’s ownership has finally subsided, there’s probably very little you can say to upset a Washington Commanders fan.

Besides that, making any definitive assessment of a team after one preseason game — especially a victory — is foolish. So don’t start looking for any panic button to push (yet).

All that said, with his job likely on the line this season, coach Ron Rivera has to be concerned with one specific and important aspect of his team’s initial showing.

Rarely, at any level, will you find a good football team with a bad offensive line. And the Commanders’ performance in Cleveland Friday night didn’t exactly inspire confidence.

Statistics show that Washington ran for 111 yards and passed for 165 in a 17–15 victory over the Browns. But numbers in August are relatively meaningless. More alarming was the repeated pressure that the Browns put on Washington’ trio of quarterbacks — without one of the NFL’s premier pass rushers, Myles Garrett, who didn’t play.

The Browns forced two holding penalties on Washington right tackle Andrew Wylie, one of which resulted in a safety because it occurred in the end zone. They also registered two sacks, a number that might have been significantly higher if Sam Howell and Jacoby Brissett were less mobile.

Reason to pack up the pads and helmets before the season starts? Of course not. A red flag that needs to be addressed? You betcha.

The Commanders’ front five was suspect at times last year, and the offseason moves weren’t exactly press-stopping. Wylie followed offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy from Kansas City, and center Nick Gates was signed away from the division rival New York Giants.

They’re still adjusting, and starting left guard Saahdiq Charles sat out Friday’s game with a calf strain. So cohesion and continuity can’t be expected immediately.

“I think as these guys continue to work and work their techniques and work their communication together, I think they’re going to improve,” Rivera told reporters on Sunday. “As I said, when you look at the third drive they were out there for, you saw some positive things, especially the way they finished it.”

Still, as a new starter, Howell will need all the protection he can get — especially given the fearsome pass rushers the Commanders will face during the season: San Francisco’s Nick Bosa, Buffalo’s Von Miller, Dallas’ Micah Parsons, Philadelphia’s Hasson Reddick and New England’s Matt Judon, to name a few.

Bienemy’s been around the block a few times, and he has some options.

First of all, he has Howell’s legs as a weapon. Howell was nearly as dangerous a runner as a passer at North Carolina, and he has shown the ability to avoid sacks and turn potentially negative plays into positive ones — or at least throwaways that offer a chance to fight another down.

Secondly, no one exploits the screen pass better than the Chiefs, where Bieniemy learned from Andy Reid. Screens are arguably the best way to stop defenders from harassing an opposing quarterback.

Also effective are three- and five-step drops. The Commanders have plenty of skill-position players (Terry McLaurin, Jahan Dotson, Curtis Samuel and Antonio Gibson) who are capable of turning a short throw into a chunk gain.

Finally, there’s the run game, which may be a quarterback’s best friend. The Commanders’ line was better at run blocking than pass protection under former coordinator Scott Turner, and they have a power runner in Brian Robinson who can chew up yardage and time.

All of that helps, along with a defense that should be solid, especially if Chase Young and Montez Sweat use their motivation as impending free agents to put up big numbers.

Still, a time will come when Howell (or, perhaps, Brissett) needs to lead a fourth-quarter drive to tie a game or go ahead. And the blockers will have to prove they’re capable of keeping their passer safe.

We’ll see if the Commanders can get there, but based on Friday, they have a ways to go. It’s truly what’s up front that counts.