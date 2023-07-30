As NFL training camps heat up (along with the weather), here’s a quick check-in on local players trying to earn spots on professional rosters.

• The camp to watch for area fans is the Carolina Panthers’ in Spartanburg. S.C., where three familiar faces are on the preseason roster.

Already there were Chancellor High School graduate Yetur Gross-Matos, who’s entering his fourth season as a defensive lineman, and Louisa alumnus Brandon Smith, a second-year outside linebacker. Both played collegiately at Penn State; Gross-Matos made a career-high 51 tackles (including 2.5 sacks) last season, while Smith made seven tackles in limited action as a rookie.

Joining them this year is Colonial Forge graduate Gary Jennings, who signed with the Panthers in May after catching three touchdown passes for the XFL’s St. Louis Battlehawks this spring.

Jennings has bounced around since being drafted in the fourth round by the Seattle Seahawks in 2019, spending time on the rosters or practice squads of eight different NFL teams but appearing in just one game (for Miami in 2019). He’s joining a Panthers team with a big need at receiver after trading away D.J. Moore to Chicago to move up and draft quarterback Bryce Young No. 1 overall.

• A former Panther, North Stafford grad Joey Slye, is facing competition to keep his job as the Washington Commanders’ place-kicker for a third year. The Commanders signed journeyman Michael Badgley to challenge Slye, who converted 25 of 30 field goals and 24 of 28 extra points in 2022.

At Saturday’s practice, Slye made all four of his attempts while Badgley was 3 for 4.

• It’s shaping up as an important camp for Stafford High School grad Josh Ball, who’s entering his third season with the Dallas Cowboys but has yet to start a game on their veteran offensive line. Ball, a fourth-round pick in 2021, missed much of his rookie season with an ankle injury and saw action mostly blocking for field goals and PATs in 2022.

He struggled in pass protection when replacing injured right tackle Terrance Steele against Houston last December and enters camp as Steele’s backup.

• Chancellor grad E.J. Jenkins is trying to earn a spot on the New York Jets’ roster as an undrafted tight end. He played receiver at St. Francis (Pa.), South Carolina and Georgia Tech, but impressed scouts at the Yellow Jackets’ spring pro day and at 6-foot-6 and 245 pounds, projects as a tight end in the pros.

Jenkins is one of six tight ends on the Jets’ camp roster; they’ll probably keep at least three, with reserves playing on special teams.

• Surprisingly not on a roster at the moment is Massaponax grad DeAndre Houston-Carson, who spent seven productive seasons with the Chicago Bears as a backup safety and special-teams ace. The Bears declined to re-sign him after the 2022 season, and he’s currently a free agent.

Houston-Carson reportedly worked out for the NFC champion Philadelphia Eagles last week, but was not immediately signed. He’s likely to get more workouts as teams deal with injuries and look for a veteran secondary upgrade.

• Also still looking for work is Mountain View grad Robert Soderholm, a former All-America long snapper at VMI who attended the Seattle Seahawks’ rookie camp and worked out for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but didn’t get a contract offer.

• And up north, the Canadian Football League’s Winnipeg Blue Bombers signed Riverbend grad TyJuan Garbutt to their practice squad on Saturday. Garbutt was a three-year starter at defensive end at Virginia Tech but didn’t attract any NFL offers. Winnipeg is off to a 5-2 start.