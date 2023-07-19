One clear indication of the effectiveness of the Baltimore Orioles’ rebuild is their 57–37 record entering play Wednesday, third-best in baseball, even after two straight home interleague losses to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

Here’s a better one, though. With the trade deadline fast approaching, speculation is rising over whether the struggling L.A. Angels will deal dual-threat unicorn Shotei Ohtani — and if, so, where.

Remarkably, many experts have concluded that the Orioles can offer the best package of prospects in return. ESPN.com proposed a package that features Triple-A outfielder Heston Kejersted, the No. 2 overall pick in 2021, and hard-throwing Double-A pitcher Cade Povich.

We’ll get to the advisability of such a deal in a moment. First, let’s take a moment to soak in the implications of a team that lost over 100 games in every full season from 2018–21 having the wherewithal of pulling off such a feat, especially when the last several deadlines brought selloffs of any Oriole with a pulse?

Baltimore got here by sacrificing five full seasons and painstakingly building its farm system into baseball’s best. In the past two seasons alone, the Orioles have called up Adley Rutschman, Gunnar Henderson, Jordan Westburg and Colton Cowser to their everyday lineup, Grayson Rodriguez to the rotation and Felix Bautista to the closer’s role. Last year’s No. 1 overall pick, outfielder Jackson Holloway, was recently promoted to Double-A Bowie.

In short, the Orioles are well-positioned for success for the foreseeable future — or at least until their star youngsters hit free agency. So, is it worth it to take a shot at winning it all this year and making a play for Ohtani, the closest thing to Babe Ruth any of us has seen?

As intriguing as the idea is, the gut reaction (and the reasoned approach) is no — for several reasons.

This new flock of “Baby Birds” (to steal a phrase from the surprising 1966 World Series champions) has been impressive. But the spotlight will grow immensely brighter in October, and few of the current Orioles have any significant playoff experience.

Second, while Ohtani would bolster Baltimore’s pitching even more than its already solid lineup, the rest of the rotation is still suspect. The Orioles’ 4.21 team ERA entering play Wednesday ranks 16th in the majors.

One pitcher alone can’t carry a team to a title. (The Nationals did it with three in 2019, but the cost since then has been well-documented.) Dean Kramer, Tyler Wells, Kyle Gibson and Kyle Bradish won’t scare many opponents on the days when Ohtani wouldn’t be pitching.

Most importantly, what are the odds that Ohtani — a free agent-in-waiting — would want to stay in Charm City?

It seems unlikely, especially given the far deeper pockets of ownership in L.A., Texas and both New York teams. Plus, Baltimore is farther away from Japan that almost any U.S. city, if that matters.

More than half a century ago, the Orioles stole Frank Robinson from Cincinnati in a trade, and he won the 1966 American League MVP award and led Baltimore to a stunning World Series title.

That’s not a great analogy, though, because free agency was still a decade away. Here are two more fitting comparisons.

Just before the 1976 season opener, the O’s acquired a disgruntled Reggie Jackson from the spendthrift Oakland Athletics. Jackson hit 27 homers before leaving to sign a five-year contract for the huge (at the time) sum of $2.9 million with the Yankees, for whom he made a few headlines. It took the O’s three more years to reach the World Series.

Then in 1991, the Orioles traded prospects Curt Schilling, Pete Harnisch and Steve Finley to Houston for slugger Glenn Davis, hoping Davis would provide missing power. Davis hit just 24 homers in two-plus seasons as the Orioles stumbled, while Schilling won two World Series and Finley joined Willie Mays, Stan Musial and George Brett as the only players since 1945 with 300 career homers and 100 triples.

It’s hard to find any missteps in the Orioles’ rebuilding plans. Taking a short-term risk on Ohtani seems like withdrawing a million dollars from your retirement account to buy a bunch of Powerball tickets.

As tempting as that quick fix may seem, the Orioles would be better off sticking with a long-term plan that’s working.

