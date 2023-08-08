Playing clean, mistake-free baseball has been a key to the Baltimore Orioles’ surprising ascent to the top of the American League standings after several years at or near the bottom.

But off the field, the Orioles’ front office just made an enormous, embarrassing error.

Kevin Brown, Baltimore’s primary play-by-play announcer on the MASN TV network, hasn’t appeared on air since July 23. Before that day’s game at Tampa Bay, he cited the Orioles’ recent lack of success at Tropicana Field, where they hadn’t won a series in 17 tries since 2017.

Never mind that the statistics he cited were true (and provided by the team’s public relations staff), or that Brown also pointed out that the resurgent Orioles had already won as many games in 2023 (three) at the Trop as they had the previous three seasons combined. The mere mention of previous struggles apparently angered club management, who pulled Brown from the booth.

As you might imagine, the reaction has been swift and decisive. Broadcasters and commentators from around the country have lambasted the Orioles for getting their feathers ruffled.

“If John Angelos, the owner of the Orioles, didn’t like that, then he’s thin-skinned, he’s unreasonable and he should actually get a call from Rob Manfred, the commissioner of baseball, because it’s unconscionable that you would actually suspend a really good broadcaster for no reason whatsoever,” said Michael Kay of the YES Network, which broadcasts New York Yankees games. “He didn’t do anything wrong. . . . This makes the Orioles look so small and insignificant and minor league.”

Added syndicated talk-show host Dan Patrick: “You have to be so thin skinned as an owner where you’re going, ‘Wait, he’s saying we used to be bad’. Well yeah you were. That should make it even more special given what you’re doing this year.”

New York Mets announcer Gary Cohen weighed in: “Let me just say one thing to Baltimore Orioles management. You draped yourself in humiliation when you fired Jon Miller. And you’re doing it again. And if you don’t want Kevin Brown, there are 29 other teams who do.”

Miller, for those too young to remember, was the Orioles’ beloved play-by-play announcer from 1982 to 1996, when owner Peter Angelos dismissed him, saying the team wanted someone “who would bleed more orange and black.” Miller went on to join the San Francisco Giants’ booth and work ESPN’s national broadcasts.

Way to go, Peter.

Angelos’ son John now runs the Orioles, and he hasn’t exactly endeared himself to Charm City fans. It’s as if he’s desperately trying to fill the void of bad ownership that dried up when Daniel Snyder sold the Commanders.

The younger Angelos rarely speaks publicly. But when he did, he berated a reporter from The Athletic earlier this season who dared ask about the the team’s finances, and he has yet to sign an extension to the Camden Yards lease that expires after the season, even though he has sworn the team isn’t leaving. That doesn’t exactly breed confidence among loyal fans who turned out for years of bad baseball and are enjoying this season’s renaissance.

At least those are financial issues, and money talks. Removing Brown from the booth is petty, and it makes the Orioles look bad during a year when they’ve otherwise been one of baseball’s best stories.

Entering play Tuesday, the Orioles had baseball’s best record (16-7) since the All-Star break, and there’s enough young talent to fill the iconic B&O Warehouse that looms beyond the right-field fence on Eutaw Street, thanks to several seasons of high draft picks. Only two teams had committed fewer errors than Baltimore’s 45.

Those are on-field errors, by the way. Their huge public relations gaffe shouldn’t affect Adley Rutschmann’s ability to hit a slider, but it does threaten to overshadow the accomplishments of a team that should be hailed for its performance.

For the record, the Orioles insist that Brown hasn’t been suspended. A team official told the website Awful Announcing that “We don’t comment on personnel matters,” adding, “we look forward to hearing Kevin’s voice soon.”

They may hear it in court — or calling a rival team’s games. And that would be a shame for a team that finally has good news to report.